A mum raises awareness of epilepsy on Purple Day 2019

A mother who works at Thames Valley Adventure playground and whose son has epilepsy is taking Purple Day 2019 as an opportunity to raise awareness for the condition.

Epilepsy affects the brain and causes frequent seizures which are ‘bursts of electrical activity in the brain that temporarily affect how it works’.

Purple Day (March 26) is recognised internationally and was established for people to ‘share stories and start conversations about epilepsy’.

Reama Shearman’s 14 year-old-son Tait was diagnosed with the condition after he had his first seizure aged eight-months-old.

Tait goes to St Mary’s School and College in Bexhill, specialist school for young people with speech and language and communication difficulties.

The family live in Henley and have benefitted from going to TVAP for the last eight years. She calls it ‘our sanctuary’.

TVAP is an Ofsted registered day care facility that since 1982 has offered ‘adventurous, therapeutic and educational play’ for children and adults with disability.

Speaking about Tait, Reama said epilepsy ‘robs him of his independence’ but that TVAP is a place he can go and ‘be independent and like any other teenager for the day’.

Reama describes Tait’s seizures as ‘scary’.

Over the years they have changed over the years from zoning out for a second or two, to carrying out normal tasks as though he is sleepwalking.

“We know the dangerous ones are coming when he suddenly can’t see or when a seizure doesn’t stop after a few minutes” said Reema.

Tait’s epilepsy means he will always be on ‘an ever-changing prescription of drugs’, he can’t lock his bathroom or bedroom door, ‘and can never go for a sleepover without one of his parents being there too’.

She said: “TVAP allows those, who have so many barriers to freedom and adventure play, to experience what the rest of us take for granted.

To learn more about Purple Day 2019 go to www.epilepsysociety.org.uk/purpleday and to find out about TVAP go to www.tvap.co.uk