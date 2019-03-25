One in ten Maidenhead constituents call for Brexit cancellation

More than one in ten of Theresa May’s constituents in Maidenhead have signed a petition calling on the Government to stop Brexit.

The online petition, which calls on the Government to revoke Article 50, the process by which the UK leaves the European Union, has well exceeded 5 million signatures nationally.

On Monday, more than 12,000 in the Prime Minister’s constituency had signed it, out of what the parliamentary petition website says are the 103,937 constituents in the area.

“The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU,” the petition states.

The Government responds to petitions that receive more than 10,000 signatures and Parliament must consider those that exceed 100,000.

But in a speech on Wednesday, Mrs May said not leaving the EU would cause ‘potentially irreparable damage to public trust – not just in this generation of politicians, but to our entire democratic process’.

A demonstration also took place on Saturday, with an estimated one million people taking part to call for a second referendum on Brexit.