A404(M) home to Royal Borough's slowest and fastest traffic

10:30AM, Monday 25 March 2019
New data has shown the A404(M) southbound has the slowest moving traffic of the Royal Borough’s major routes run by Highways England.
Department for Transport statistics show the worst affected traffic is between junctions 9A and 9 on that route, where vehicles travel at an average of just 32.4mph.
But the road is also home to the fastest section of roads in the area, with cars whizzing along at an average of 68.5mph between A4130 and A404(M)/A4.
The figures cover 25 places on the road network run by Highways England.
Pursuer
11:11, 25 March 2019
Speeds of more than 100 mph are frequently seen on this road and not uncommonly groups of cars being raced. Some time back I spoke to a police traffic patrol team, it was parked waiting to catch 'errant motorists' on the A4 Bath Road. I pointed out the regular speeding on the A404 . One officer replied 'We know'. Action? Maybe there is some but I have never seen any.
