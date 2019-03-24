Maidenhead Festival 'set to be the best yet'

Planning is well under way for Maidenhead Festival 2019, which takes place from July 20-21 in Kidwells Park.

The street food vendors are already booked, the general stalls are almost sold out and the performers are gearing up for a fabulous weekend of music and entertainment.

Last year’s event saw more than 12,000 visitors and the organising committee is forward to welcoming this year’s fans.

Newcomers will be in for a treat as there is live music, street food stalls, a market, beach, funfair, rides for the children, inflatables, an opportunity to learn how to perform circus skills and it will all be topped off on the Saturday night with a fireworks display.

Back on Saturday are local band Bottle Kids, a lively rock band with a proper passion for quality rock.

They play songs designed to make people happy and are anything but predictable and will be joining the festival for a second year.

They will be followed by Sharna Adela, who will be bringing her Soul and Motown Tribute Show playing all the classics alongside sensational vocals, glamour and outstanding costumes for all the family.

To finish the evening will be JD King as Elvis, who has wowed audiences with his tribute show for the last fifteen years. JD King is marketed as ‘the world’s leading impersonator’ and tribute artist with a must-see show.

Festival goers will experience Elvis’ legendary Las Vegas show, featuring all of the greatest and most memorable sounds from the 1950s ground-breaking rock ‘n’ roll to the dramatic ballads of the 1970s.

In true Elvis style JD King will entertain the crowds with an interactive and high-energy show with those famous pulsating moves and powerful vocals.

On the Sunday popular local band Hudson’s Choice will perform, followed by Lauren Porter, who will entertain the crowds as Lady Gaga and Pink, while Rock of the Ages Experience will close the weekend.

Lisa Hunter, chairman of Maidenhead Festival said: “This is a huge year for the festival after a very successful 2018 and we cannot wait to rock with Maidenhead again this year, so save the date and look out for more information on our Facebook page as we keep you up to date with what’s is coming up.

“Don’t forget to say ‘hello’ to Festival Fox if you see him about town. We are so excited as this year’s festival is set to be the best one yet.”

As the festival is an event organised by the community it relies on the funding from local businesses and for 2019, organisers are again asking for businesses to come forward and sponsor it.

For more details contact either the festival chairman (Lisa Hunter) on 07876 341334 or email info@maidenheadfestival.org.uk or contact marketing (Serena Edwards) on 07498200946 or email serena@vividcomms.com

For more information and to keep up to date visit www.maidenheadfestival.org.uk and Facebook @MaidenheadFestival

Maidenhead Festival is always held on the third weekend in July (20 and 21 in 2019) and is the biggest, regularly organised, free public event in Maidenhead and supports local performers, vendors and businesses.

It also helps to strengthen the charities and other organisations which take part by providing a platform for publicity, fundraising and recruitment.

More than 12,000 people from Maidenhead and surrounding areas enjoyed Maidenhead Festival last year by joining the crowds at the concert and fireworks, browsing the stalls or by taking part themselves.

To find out more details about how you can be involved through sponsorship, advertising and volunteering over the weekend, please visit www.maidenhead-festival.org.uk

Maidenhead Festival organisers are looking for volunteers to help out.

They are seeking assistance from individuals, organisations and community groups who would like to give some of their time to help during the weekend-long festival.

Activities carried out by volunteers may include assisting backstage, hiring out chairs to visitors, helping stallholders, and tidying up and packing away at the end of the weekend.

Whether for a whole day or just an hour, any help will be much appreciated.

Volunteer co-ordinator, Sarah Ellis, said: “Maidenhead Festival is organised by the local community, and all of the committee are volunteers.

“Organising an event of this size requires a lot of manpower, and it would be brilliant if local individuals and groups were able to pitch in and help us throughout the weekend.

“It would also be a great opportunity for anyone who’d like to get experience of events manage-ment or backstage event work.”

To find out more details and to contact Maidenhead Festival organisers, please visit www.maidenheadfestival.org.uk