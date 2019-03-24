Charity Noticeboard (March 21-27)

MAIDENHEAD: Berkshire Vision is holding a fun day f activity for visually impaired people and their families on Saturday, April 6.

All ages and abilities are invited to try activities including tandem cycling, goal-ball, golf, acoustic shooting, yoga, boccia, arts and crafts and more.

Jade Cartwright, Berkshire Vision’s Sports and activities officer said: “Exercise is fun and a great way to meet new friends.

“Come and join in, have a great day out and learn how empowering sport can be.”

Refreshments will be available as well as information points for visually impaired people and their families and friends.

The event will be held at SportsAble in Braywick Road between 10am and 6pm.

Contact Jade sports@berkshirevision.org.uk or call 0118 9872803 to find out more, book a place or to volunteer.

MAIDENHEAD: Maidenhead Archaeological and Historical Society will hold its next meeting on Wednesday at Maidenhead Community Centre in York Road.

Speaker Colin Oakes will talking about Bryant & May’s Match Girls Strike 1888.

Tickets cost £3 and can be bought on the night. Doors open at 7.45pm for a 8pm start.

Call 01628 630924 for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: Morris dancers from Taeppa’s Tump will begin this year’s outdoor season with a traditional spring dance in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday, March 30.

Dancers will be entertaining shoppers between 11am and 1pm to raise funds for the Maidenhead-based group’s chosen charity for the year, which is the Oesophageal Patients Association.

THAMES VALLEY: Bucks Search and Rescue, Family Friends in Windsor and Maidenhead, the Dash Charity and Slough Homeless Our Concern are among the organisations benefitting from the Police Property Act Fund this year.

The fund, which is jointly managed by Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld and Chief Constable Francis Habgood, is created from money recovered by the police and the proceeds from the sale of items, including those seized from criminals.

More than £100,000 has been dished out, with 32 organisations receiving sums between £1,000 and £6,000.