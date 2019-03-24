SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 24
13 °C
Mon, 25
11 °C
Tue, 26
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Public invited to name new footbridge

    The new footbridge linking Taplow and Maidenhead is in need of a new name.

    The bridge, part of the Berkeley Homes Taplow Riverside development, echoes design aspects of Brunel’s Maidenhead Bridge and was designed by Knight Architects.

    However, it is in need of a name and having received more than 70 suggestions already, Berkeley Homes has asked for suggestions before April 1.

    An independent panel will then create a shortlist before a public vote.

    Email taplowriverside@berkeleygroup.co.uk with ideas for a name.

    Meanwhile, the bridge is one of seventeen projects shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects South Awards. The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 23.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • rogersmith02

      15:03, 24 March 2019

      Bridgie Mc Bridgeface

      Reply

      Report

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved