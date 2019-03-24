Public invited to name new footbridge

The new footbridge linking Taplow and Maidenhead is in need of a new name.

The bridge, part of the Berkeley Homes Taplow Riverside development, echoes design aspects of Brunel’s Maidenhead Bridge and was designed by Knight Architects.

However, it is in need of a name and having received more than 70 suggestions already, Berkeley Homes has asked for suggestions before April 1.

An independent panel will then create a shortlist before a public vote.

Email taplowriverside@berkeleygroup.co.uk with ideas for a name.

Meanwhile, the bridge is one of seventeen projects shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects South Awards. The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 23.