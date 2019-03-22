Council backs office block plan but rejects proposal for 216 apartments

Plans for a new six-storey office block in King Street were given the green light at a Maidenhead Development Management Panel last week.

Wednesday’s Town Hall meeting saw councillors agree with officer recommendations to grant permission for the town centre development, which would replace the Kings Chase office block after demolition.

The plans include an extra 86 car parking spaces through the addition of a basement and 108 cycle spots will also be provided.

Located in the town centre next to the Grade II-listed Clock Tower, officers said the building is ‘not considered to cause harm to the setting’ of the structure.

Officers added that although the office plans are large-scale, the ‘mass and bulk is broken up’ and is therefore adjudged to be in keeping with the surrounding area.

Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont) said at the planning meeting that the borough ‘desperately needs high-quality office space’.

Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF, Boyn Hill) added: “We keep losing office space to more flats.

“This is going to see a purpose-built building which will replace the offices we have lost.”

Planning amenity group the Maidenhead Civic Society was consulted on the plans by applicants Maizelands Ltd and Arringford Ltd, saying it ‘welcomes the upgrading of the office accommodation.”

Part of the plans will see a flexible option for retail, a café or restaurant on the ground floor, following demolition of the current four-storey office building which sits opposite the railway station in close proximity to commuters.

Councillors also discussed an outline application for access regarding a large residential development at Water Oakley Farm in Windsor Road, in front of a packed public gallery.

Councillors agreed to take on officer recommendations and permit the development, with all other matters reserved at this stage.

Access only was considered at the meeting for the plans, which could see 127 homes built along with open space and a community pavilion at the site of the former buildings on the farm.

Concerned residents questioned the development’s impact on the A308 – with fears that the extra houses would lead to traffic chaos at the junction. However, the panel saw the positive side to the development which, despite ‘representing inappropriate development within the greenbelt’, would ‘go towards meeting housing need’, according to the officers’ report.

Cllr Stretton said: “What we have here, is almost a new village.”

An outline application for 216 apartments in Boyn Valley Industrial Estate in Boyn Valley Road was refused at the meeting. Councillors took officer recommendations to reject the submission from applicant PZR Ltd, with fears it would encroach on neighbours’ privacy.