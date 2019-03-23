Developer formally appointed for golf course site

The Royal Borough has entered into an agreement with a housing developer for the planned new homes at Maidenhead Golf Club.

CALA Homes (Chiltern) had been announced as the council’s preferred partner for the Shoppenhangers Road site in July.

The partnership will now begin working on plans for the land, including designing a masterplan and preparing an outline planning application.

When complete, the development is expected to include more than 2,000 homes – 30 per cent of them allocated as affordable properties – as well as a primary and secondary school, and other facilities.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), said: “The signing of this agreement sets out how we will work with CALA to deliver this important development, with 30 per cent of the housing on the site guaranteed to be affordable.”

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with CALA over the coming years and months as we progress these important and exciting plans for our residents.”

Stuart Wallace, managing director of CALA Homes (Chiltern), said: “Consulting with the local community will play an important part in helping to shape the plans, so that together we can develop a fantastic legacy for Maidenhead.”