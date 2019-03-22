How to 'bee' a better friend to wildlife

Bumblebees are essential for producing the food we eat every day, but modern farming methods mean they are now fighting against extinction.

Reporter George Roberts spoke to Cookham-based bumblebee expert Adrian Doble to find out what changes ordinary people can make to help support the insects.

It is well known that bumblebees have been struggling, but it may be a surprise to read that this is not really a modern issue.

The fuzzy insects have had the odds stacked against them for decades, ever since farmers started replacing their horse-drawn carts with tractors in the 1940s, turning pastures into roads and garages.

Steady habitat loss, however, combined with the introduction of lethal nicotine-based insecticides, has made life even more difficult for bumblebees in more recent decades.

People now seem to understand the gravity of the situation. Almost all grown food, besides cereals, needs to be pollinated by bees or other insects. Without bees, they would all wither and die.

According to Cookham-based bumblebee expert Adrian Doble, who works with the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, the impact of bumblebee extinction would be worse than that of climate change.

But hope is not lost. The trust has been doing good work with farmers and local authorities across the UK to help support bees, and there are also plenty of things that ordinary people can do, big and small, to help bring bumblebees back from the brink.

According to Adrian, the first thing anyone can do is turn their garden into a place that bees want to visit.

“Bumblebees need to collect pollen and nectar throughout the year. One of the best things you can do is make sure you have a range of flowers throughout the year," he said.

"A good way to do this is to go to garden centres and look to see what the bees are on at that time of the year.

"At the moment, on a sunny day, most will be on heather."

Once the garden has enough appeal for bees, gardeners should start to focus their attention on creating ‘nesting opportunities’ for the insects.

Unlike honey bees, bumblebees do not live in hives, so people will need to be a little more imaginative.

The first step, says Adrian, is to ditch the strimmer.

“People can make their gardens more user-friendly for bees. One thing to do if you have a hedge is to let the grass and plants at the base grow long so they can find somewhere secure to nest," he said.

“The strimmer is one of the worst garden implements you can use as far as wildlife concerned.

Piles of sticks in the garden also provide bees with somewhere a little more secure, and Adrian said that in his garden he has an upturned flower pot with a partly-buried piece of hose pipe as an entrance tunnel.

Once a garden is bumblebee-ready there is still a chance that none will visit, but you just have to let them do their thing.

The final thing that even people without a garden can do is count bees. Adrian says he counts bees in nearby areas about once a month.

The more people do bee counts, the better idea experts will have of where bees are struggling and where they are thriving.

There is something that everyone can do to make bumblebee’s lives a little easier. You could spend hours in the garden or allotment every weekend creating a bee paradise or just count bees while you’re out walking once a month.

For more information on how to help bumblebees, visit the Bumblebee Conservation Trust website on www.bumblebeeconservation.org and to submit any bee count data visit https://friendsoftheearth.uk/bee-count