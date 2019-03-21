Maidenhead businessman honoured for St John Ambulance support

Knowing CPR and first aid skills ‘can be the difference between a life saved and a life lost’.

That’s the message from a businessman from Maidenhead who has been recognised for Outstanding Support to St John Ambulance in Berkshire.

Ross Wilson, chairman of accountancy firm Wilson Partners, became involved with the charity in 2014 after he saved the life of a family friend.

He had been playing golf with his son Chris, Chris’ best man Will Fisher and Will’s father Bill, 64, when Bill suffered a heart attack on the sixth tee.

Mr Wilson sprung into action and performed life-saving chest compressions for 10 minutes until the paramedics arrived.

He said: “The chance of someone surviving an incident like this is minimal and the only way you have a chance is if someone jumps in straight away.

“You just need to be able to react and do something and that can be the difference between a life saved and a life lost.”

Mr Fisher went on to make a full recovery and Ross has remained involved with the charity since the incident.

He regularly talks to youngsters at the charity’s base in York Road about the importance of learning CPR skills and has ensured his staff at Wilson Partners are fully trained.

On Thursday, March 14, he received his award at The Priory Church of St John Clerkenwell in the City of London.

He added: “When you save someone’s life it’s surreal and emotional and when you tell the story, it leaves people thinking ‘what would I do if it was one of my parents, children or relatives in trouble?’

“Through a simple bit of training you can be in a position where you can make a massive difference.”

Visit www.sja.org.uk for information on training courses.