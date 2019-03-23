Established architect celebrates retirement

After 38 years as an architect in Maidenhead, Jim Smith has ‘finally hung up his pens’.

Founder of JSA architects in Woodlands Park, Jim is retiring to spend more time at home with his wife and family.

Chris Palomba, architect and managing director at the practice hosted a celebration lunch on Wednesday, March 13 with all the staff at the practice.

It was followed by a dinner with close friends and a number of long-established staff at Caldesi In Campagna in Old Mill Lane, Bray on Friday, March 15.

