Thu, 21
14 °C
Fri, 22
14 °C
Sat, 23
11 °C
    • In pictures: The final weekend of Maidenhead's Big Read 2018

    Maidenhead’s Big Read festival came to an end this weekend but will ‘definitely’ be back next year.

    Established by festival chairman Stephan Stephan, the event was organised by Maidenhead Community Book Festival and ran from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 17.

    Stephan said: "Just under 3,000 people have taken part

    He added: “Definitely we’ll do one next year, we’re going to talk about the

    possibility of doing one-off events as well, to continue to promote reading on an

    ongoing basis rather than a once a year thing.”

    The Nicholsons Centre has already offered a display cabinet in the window of the unit opposite Tesco so that the Big Read can be promoted all-year-round.

    Stephan added: “And I can use the Ping Pong Parlour for a book exchange so that’s two good things that came out of it as well.”

    This weekend events included a selection of Touch to See books for people  to experience in the Big Read Stop.

    They include raised, tactile images, Braille inserts and engaging audio

    descriptions.

    There was also reading and dancing with Jenny Henwood at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

    Jenny is author of The Rainbow Riding School series of books and led an

    interactive session around her book Pixie Green the Pantomime Pony.

    Anyone who would like to be involved in the Big Read Festival next year should email helalstephan@aol.com or call 07475 771471.

