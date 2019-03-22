SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: All Stars Cricket Festival at Desborough College

    Throwing, catching, running and hitting were among the skills honed by young children at a cricket taster day last week.

    Pupils aged five to seven from five schools in the Maidenhead area – St Mary’s, St Edmund Campion, Wessex, Boyne Hill
    Infant and Waltham St Lawrence – took part in the Primary Schools All Stars Cricket Skills Festival at Desborough College on Thursday, March 14.

    Supported by Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, the day was
    designed to develop basic skills needed by cricketers and to introduce youngsters to the sport.

    Emma Fitzgerald, Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership development manager, said: “It’s great to see these youngsters getting their first taste of competitive cricket in such a fun atmosphere.

    “There is lots of success for every individual child here today, and we hope that ‘feel good’ feeling stays with them and they want to continue playing cricket in the future.”

    She thanked Desborough for hosting the competition and Mark Foster from Berkshire Cricket for supporting the partnership to promote cricket in schools this year.

