Consultation into Braywick crossing launched

03:00PM, Wednesday 20 March 2019
A consultation into a planned signal-controlled crossing for Braywick Road has been started by the council.
The Royal Borough has agreed to pay for the crossing after a residents lobbied for a better way to cross the busy road.
One option is to install it opposite the pedestrian access to Braywick Park, south of the Stafferton Way roundabout.
The other is to place it midway in Braywick Road, next to the road going in to Braywick Park – which is preferred by the council because it would be opposite its new multi-million pound leisure centre, currently under development.
Visit https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/download/downloads/id/4395/braywick_road_crossing_plan.pdf to view the plans and www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SDCRQ98 to complete the survey.
