Craufurd scoops CAMRA award for second year running

A community watering hole which was saved from potential redevelopment by its customers has been named as the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead CAMRA pub of the year again.

The Craufurd Arms, in Gringer Hill, retained the accolade from the local Campaign for Real Ale branch and will now be considered in the Berkshire pub of the year finals.

Mark Newcombe, the chairman of the Craufurd Arms Society, which runs the pub, said the win is just desserts for how it is run and showed that even as pubs close across the country, it is not for lack of demand for a quality local.

“We are obviously overjoyed,” he said.

“Really, really pleased.

“We were up against some really excellent pubs.

“To win it for a second year in a row is outstanding.”

The Craufurd was bought from the Wellington Pub Company in 2017 following a campaign which Mark, who is also pub protection officer with CAMRA’s Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch, was at the heart of.

The group said on its website: “Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of CAMRA are pleased to announce that our ‘pint-sized community pub’ has won the 2019 branch Pub Of The Year award for the second year running.”

The Corner House, in Windsor, took runner up.

A post on the Craufurd Arms Facebook page said: “Thank you to everyone who voted, our investors, patrons, our dedicated staff and management team for making this happen. It is great to receive recognition of the quality and choice of our excellent real ales.”

“It just shows that community pubs are doing really well all over the country,” Mark said.

“It is hard work, but it is worth it in the end.”