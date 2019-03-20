Roma club demolition work needed because building is 'structurally unsound'

Demolition work on a former nightclub which was gutted by the town centre fire started last week.

The former Roma club in Queen Street became ‘structurally unsound’ due to the blaze on Tuesday, March 14.

The town centre was closed off as firefighters spent the entire morning tackling it. That part of Queen Street has been closed off to traffic.

Speaking yesterday, council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “After the fire, Roma, and I think the buildings either side, they were structurally unsound so they had to come down.

“They had to come down because really they aren’t safe.”

The club has been disused and vacant for some time and firefighters suggested arson was a possible cause.

Roma was previously known as Cinderella’s. It was previously a bingo hall and before 1962 served as a cinema, first opening in 1913.

The building was due to eventually be demolished as part of the Landing regeneration works, which will see the triangle between King Street, Queen Street and Broadway be redeveloped into modern office and residential blocks.

Cllr Dudley does not yet have a time for when the section in front of Roma, which has been closed to traffic, will re-open.

“Hopefully as quickly as possible,” he said.

Businesses near to Roma can speak to the council about rate relief, he added.

“Obviously, it is going to be disruptive, what has happened.

“We are really keen to support those businesses down there.”

Firefighters said last week that it would be ‘foolish’ to assume there would be no asbestos in the building and there were fears of air quality being affected by the fire.

But Cllr Dudley said the council has been advised by the fire brigade that there are no issues.

“My understanding is air quality is absolutely fine,” he said.