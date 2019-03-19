Climate protesters gather at Maidenhead Town Hall

Campaigners inspired by young people who marched for politicians to take action on climate change gathered for a town hall demonstration on Friday (March 15).

Fifteen adults and their children took part to show support for those who take part in the Youth Strike 4 Climate events across the world.

The action sees schoolchildren walk out of classes to make a statement about environmental issues.

Now, the adults who gathered outside the town hall are hoping more people will join the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition, with the intention of bringing together different environmental groups in the borough.

Coalition member Maria Evans, who lives in Maidenhead, said the demonstration had been ‘fantastic’.

“Passers-by were really supportive, waving, giving us the thumbs up,” she said.

The group hopes the council will also get involved and join some 30 other authorities in declaring a ‘climate emergency’.

Green groups that collect plastic around the borough are the types of initiatives the coalition’s members would like to see get involved.

Email rbwmclimateemergency@gmail.com to get in touch.

Another protest is scheduled for 12pm on April 12 at the town hall again.