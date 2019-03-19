New car park opens at Braywick Leisure Centre site

A new 240-space car park has been officially opened at the future Braywick Leisure Centre site.

It marked the end of phase one of the £32.8m project, which will ultimately replace the Magnet centre.

A row of cherry trees lining the car park were planted by sport coaches and employees from the Magnet at last week’s opening before they watched the new 25m pool’s concrete floor be casted.

The car park has been running since Saturday, March 16.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, lead member for culture and communities at the Royal Borough, said: “This is an important milestone and will mean residents across the Royal Borough will start to benefit early from a brand new car park close to the town centre.

“The planting of the cherry trees will blend the new leisure centre in with the beautiful park setting at Braywick, creating beautiful blossom canopies across the car park during the spring each year and they will be good for the environment.”

The centre will have a 10-lane pool, bigger training and splash pools than the Magnet, a 200-station gym, four squash courts, a larger sports hall and better access for disabled people.

Wates Construction began building the centre in October 2018.

Its business unit director Alec Jackman said: We’ve reached a significant milestone in the progress of Maidenhead’s bold and ambitious new leisure centre and it was extremely rewarding to witness the excitement of those attending as they observed first-hand the progress we have made so far.

“The facility carries huge potential for the community of Maidenhead and to see this realised by stakeholders from Magnet Leisure Centre is very important to us and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.”

The centre is due to be completed by mid-2020.