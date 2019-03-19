In pictures: Schools showcase eco artwork at Maidenhead Library

Eco artwork produced by school pupils is currently adorning Maidenhead Library.

The Maidenhead Matters Heroes Exhibition opened at the library on Friday, March 15 and will run until Tuesday, March 26.

Volunteer organisation Maidenhead Matters was established to raise awareness of the damage single use plastic and other packaging materials have on the environment.

The LitterArtist Competition 2019 established by the group appealed for schools to enter ‘art litter’ created using recyclable materials.

As well as visual art, the eco-council of St Mary’s Primary School ‘shared a collection of moving poetry lamenting the damage done to the environment in recent years’.

Special guests at the event included Lord Randall, the environmental advisor at Downing Street, who presented the winners with their prizes and the Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Schools that won awards include Braywick Court School in West Dean, Pappelwick School in Windsor Road and St Mary’s Roman Catholic School in Cookham Road.

Individuals and groups in the Royal Borough considered ‘heroes’ for striving ‘to make our community a better place than when they first began their ventures’ were also recognised.

They include Waltham Place, BakedD and WildCookham.

Maidenhead Matters member Rushi Millns organised the Heroes Exhibition.

She said: “I wanted students to think about the amount of waste that accumulates from different types of packaging and produce a piece of art, explain what they used and why.

“We were thrilled with the response, we received entries from across the Royal Borough, and we had to introduce a new group entry category, much to our delight.”

She added: “Having our constituency MP and Prime Minister, Theresa May, come along to support us was a huge bonus and really made it special for the children.”