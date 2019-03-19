Aspiring Norden Farm actors take part in national project

Members of the Norden Farm Youth Theatre Academy in Maidenhead have taken part in a nationwide celebration of new plays for young people.

Led by Troublemaker Theatre Company, the academy is one of about 300 youth theatres and schools staging ten newly commissioned plays as part of National Theatre Connections 2019.

The group of thespians aged 16-18 performed the play Stuff at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts’ Studio theatre on Sunday, March 10.

Written by Tom Wells, the play is about Vinny and his attempt to organise a surprise birthday party for his friend, Anita, which doesn't quite go to plan.

The group of aspiring young actors will also perform at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton, a Connections partner theatre, on Sunday, April 7.

Chief executive and artistic director Jane Corry said: ‘”The opportunity for the Norden Farm Youth Theatre Academy to work with the National Theatre is just fantastic.

“We are delighted about this incredible opportunity for our eldest Norden Farm youth theatre group, the Academy, to work on the National Theatre Connections project.

“It enables our young people to work with an exciting new playwright, have input from a professional director and to perform in another professional theatre, the beautiful Royal & Derngate in Northampton.

“We hope this unique and inspiring experience will stay with them for a long time; a testimony to their creativity and hard work.

“The project will encourage not only the Academy members, but also our younger youth theatre groups - we have six that meet weekly at Norden Farm, just what can be achieved.”