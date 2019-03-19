Highfield Preparatory School students attend workshops on The Landing development

After attending pre-planning workshops for The Landing, pupils at Highfield Preparatory School in Maidenhead were given an update on the development last week.

Planning for The Landing was approved in November and includes 424 homes, two new office buildings, car parking, ground floor retail and a public space.

Year five and six pupils of the West Road school attended the latest workshop at Que Pasa in King Street on Friday (March 15).

Pupils learnt about the building process, asked questions and gained an insight into the next phase.

In the afternoon a group of year four pupils attended a groundbreaking event at the site with the Prime Minister Theresa May.

At the ceremony developer HUB, joint venture partner Smedvig, and local councillors announced the start of preparatory works at the site surrounded by Queen Street, Broadway and King Street.

Leader of the council Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “Today marks another exciting landmark in the regeneration of Maidenhead.

“We are delighted to see HUB starting on site and look forward to seeing the development progress.”

Joanna Leach, headteacher at Highfield Preparatory School said: “Highfield were absolutely delighted to be involved in the Landing project once again, it is fantastic for the girls to be involved in local projects and see for themselves what is happening in their town.

“The girls loved meeting and interacting with the professionals working on the site plans and especially seeing that there was women working in this industry to have as STEM role models, which we are so passionate about here at Highfield.

“The girls then met our Prime Minister, Theresa May, which was a huge highlight of the day and they were very enthusiastic to ask her questions about the project.”