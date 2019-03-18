Charity Noticeboard (March 21-27)

MAIDENHEAD: The RSPB East Berks Local Group will be holding an indoor meeting on Thursday, March 21 at 7.30pm in the High Street Methodist Church Hall.

The meeting in King Street will talk about ‘Birds and Wildlife of SW Uganda’ with Andy Warren, an area of swamps, forests and savannahs, home to mammals and birds, including one of the world’s rarest species – the African green broadbill.

The cost is £4 for group members and £5 for non-members, with refreshments provided. See www.east

berksrspb.org.uk for more information.

SLOUGH: Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) has received a £9,000 grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund.

SHOC is a day centre that exists to provide care for the homeless in Slough and The Hospital Saturday Fund is a registered charity which aims to provide assistance through charitable giving.

The money that has been donated to SHOC will go towards the cost of a Health Coach in a bid to help the homeless manage long term health conditions including diabetes, multi organ failure due to toxic levels of drugs and alcohol and issues relating to mental ill health.

MAIDENHEAD: SportsAble’s annual awards dinner recognised the achievements of its members on Saturday, March 2.

The charity’s chairman, Vivienne Davies, awarded more than 50 trophies throughout the evening to people who have excelled in 2018 in sports, fundraising, volunteering and services to the charity.

Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion presented Tamas Gaspar with the charity’s most prestigious trophy, The Wilkinson Sword.

It is awarded in recognition of the club member who has excelled in the highest level of competitive sport during the year. Tamas is training and competing hard in para archery in the hope of securing a place in Team GB for Tokyo 2020.

MAIDENHEAD: Shanly Homes customers or Sorbon Estates tenants will be able to nominate a charity every month to receive £2,500 as the developer celebrates its 50 year anniversary.

Sorbon tenant Wilkinson Estates, a family-run letting and property management specialist, was randomly drawn from the monthly prize draw celebrating the anniversary and has picked homelessness charity the Brett Foundation.

Tamra Booth, operations director at The Shanly Group, said: “From Shanly Homes to Sorbon Estates to the Shanly Foundation, everything we do at the Shanly Group is underpinned by our desire to support and grow local communities.

“We wanted our 50th anniversary celebrations to reflect this, and the Brett Foundation is exactly the sort of good cause we like to support.

“We can’t wait to find out how our donation will help progress the foundation’s work and look forward to rolling this draw out over the coming months to other charities and good causes.”

Wilkinson Estates said in a statement: “We have seen first-hand the impact that the Brett Foundation can have on those who have fallen on hard times in Maidenhead, so when we found out that we’d won Shanly’s prize draw, for us it was a natural choice.

“We feel privileged to be able to support our local community and are grateful to the Shanly Foundation for allowing us to make this donation.”

The Brett Foundation’s Sue Brett said: “This donation is so important to us. It can go towards feeding the homeless from our centre and help keep the shelter bus on the road, meaning we can offer a safe place for the homeless to sleep.”