Take part in skydive challenge for Alexander Devine

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice is encouraging thrill-seeking supporters to jump from 10,000 feet to raise money for the charity, writes Adam Nicholls.

On Saturday, May 11, Devine Daredevils tandem skydive challenge will be taking place in Ipsden, Oxfordshire for the hospice in Snowball Hill, Maidenhead.

Community fundraiser at Alexander Devine, George Torpey, is one of the daredevils taking part.

He said: “It is not something I have previously thought about doing, but when the opportunity came up, it was something I did not want to miss out on.

“I am definitely stepping out of my comfort zone but it will be worth it if I can raise lots of money for all the amazing children and their families that we support.”

The hospice is asking those wanting to take part to pay a £50 deposit and raise a minimum of £395 sponsorship, which includes the cost of the jump.

To take part in this challenge, register via www.tinyurl.com/devinedaredevils or email susiek@ alexanderdevine.org for further information.