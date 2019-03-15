Crufts 2019: Winners from Maidenhead and Windsor

Dog owners and trainers from across the area made their way to Birmingham at the weekend for the annual Crufts dog show. The Advertiser spoke to some of the successful entries at this year's event.

MAIDENHEAD: A retired Crufts champion stepped out of the shadows and into the limelight of the canine stage once again last week (March 7-10).

After putting his feet up from the competition three years ago, Monty returned at the age of eight and took second place and a rosette in the veteran category.

Despite ‘sitting on a couch being fed grapes for the last four years’ friends of Monty’s owners, Adrian and Helen Bannister said ‘they’ve never seen him so bright and perky in the ring’.

Retired hotelier and restaurateur, Adrian said: “I think he was quite happy to be back.”

The couple also entered their other Irish Terrier, three-year-old Nuala, who got reserve fourth place in the open – bitch category.

Adrian has trained as a dog groomer and specialises in the hand stripping of Irish Terriers.

This method of grooming involves pulling the dead hair out rather than cutting it which maintains the harsh and wirey coat typical of the breed.

Adrian said that Monty and Nuala are ‘very sharp, typical terrier’.

“They were bred for ratting so they’re very, very quick but I think anybody who has an Irish say they’d never have anything else,” he said.

COX GREEN: Staffordshire bull terrier Stan didn’t have age on his side, but came away with third place in the junior dog category.

The 13-month-old, from Cox Green, took the bronze under the show name Paddy O’Shea, overcoming competition from a host of older pooches.

Owner Becky Reid said: “I was so proud of him. I didn’t think he was going to get placed this year, because he was quite young in the age group.”

Becky and her boyfriend Carl have had Stan for a year.

“It was my first [show]. I didn’t realise it was such a big show but it was well organised."

MAIDENHEAD: One German shepherd puppy celebrated its birthday with a third place award at Crufts 2019.

Year old Que Sera Sera X-Men Storm – real name Luna - won bronze in the puppy bitch category.

Owner Rebecca Landgren, who lives with her dog in Croxley Rise, Maidenhead, said: “It was really cool.

“There were dogs everywhere and people everywhere. She is just a puppy – her breeder came over from Sweden.”

WINDSOR: A young rough collie called Candy took fourth in the junior bitch category. Owner Val Tame, 75, from Windsor, was ‘extremely pleased because she is only a youngster’.

Candy, who is 14-months-old, has the showname Riverside Song Xtra Sweet at Rahlissa.

“We only teach them to stand for the baits. They must not sit,” Val explained. “They need to show their ears, they need to move well.”

She has shown Candy all across the UK, and has been working in showcasing for about 30 years.