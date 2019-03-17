Fundraising quiz for Stand Out for Autism to be held this month

A fundraising quiz in the style of TV show Never Mind The Buzzcocks is taking place later this month.

Maidenhead-based charity Stand Out for Autism is hosting the event at Off The Tap in the High Street on Thursday, March 21 at 7.30pm.

The quiz is being held to help the charity raise its last £3,000 to buy a sensory bus for its users.

The campaign to convert a bus into an autism-friendly sensory unit began in November, and when it is up and running it will provide a haven for children, and adults, who might be experiencing a ‘sensory overload’ where there is a lot of noise and crowds.

Teams can be up to a maximum of five or six people and the cost is £2.50 each to compete.

Hosted by Maidenhead’s ‘top entertainer’ Jonny Walker, there will be six rounds with categories such as freeze frames, unique facts and an ‘intro’s round’, as well as a raffle and prizes for the best teams.

There will be prizes for 1st & 2nd place as well as a prize for the team with the best name.

Stand Out for Autism managing director Holly Clarke said: “I will also be dressed up, handing out free balloons and collecting donations for the sensory bus in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 16 between 10am to 4pm outside the old Next unit and Tesco - please pop in to say hello.”

To book your space at the quiz, email Holly Clarke at standoutforautism@outlook.com.