In pictures: Schools across the borough celebrate World Book Day

Schools across the region celebrated World Book Day on Thursday, March 7. Here is what some of the schools got up to on the day.

OAKLEY GREEN: After a week of literary activities, pupils at Alexander First School took part in a fundraising readathon on World Book Day.

Dressed as fictional characters, pupils and teachers at the school in Kenneally settled down to an hour of sponsored reading on Thursday, March 7.

Sitting on mats and cushions in the school hall, children either read independently or were read to and were able to change their books every 10 minutes.

Deputy head teacher Naomi Corcoran said there was ‘a real buzz’ among the pupils.

She said: “It was brilliant. They really enjoyed it and they all stayed there for an hour, even the reception children.”

The school council will decide how the proceeds will be spent

BRAY: After a busy morning writing stories about a baby dragon that hatched on the playing fields of Braywood CE School, pupils enjoyed a more relaxing end to World Book Day on Thursday, March 7.

The school in Oakley Green Road had enjoyed a visit by Josh Lacey, the author of the Dragonsitter series of books, just last month.

In the afternoon, children enjoyed their parents coming in to school and reading to them.

BURNHAM: The author of the children’s fantasy adventure story Five Cat Magic visitedpupils at Lent Rise School on World Book Day.

Lisa Hill, who writes under the name of Lisa Buddin, presented an assembly at the school in Coulson Way then went on to deliver six creative writing workshops for years four, five and six.

The writer, who self-published the story for eight to 12 year olds, said the children asked her how she thought up the idea for the story and what inspired the characters.

“They were so enthusiastic about my book,” she said.

“They were also very engaged with the creative writing workshops and used their imaginations to make up characters and other realms for the main character of Five Cat Magic to meet.”

MARLOW: World Book Day was celebrated by all at Little Marlow C of E School in School Lane on Friday, writes Adam Nicholls.

Every child arrived at school dressed as one of their favourite book characters such as Mary Poppins, a pirate and dinosaurs, with staff even entering into the spirit by dressing up.

The children immersed themselves in stories for the day, creating arts and crafts of the book characters and scenes. They also read and shared books with friends.

Head of school Tanya Morris said: “The children had enjoyed a wonderful day and the range of books shared was amazing. As a school we encourage children to develop a true love of reading which will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

BURNHAM: Pupils at St Peter’s CE Primary School in Minniecroft Road celebrated the joy of reading during World Book Day on Thursday last week.

Pupils came fancy dress inspired by their favourite books, including one dressed as a dictionary.

“The day was filled with creative reading activities,” said teacher Helen Grove.

“We had enough Harry Potters to open our own School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and Mary Poppins galore, but there was also a great deal of inventiveness on show.

“The pupils loved exploring fiction and non-fiction reads.”