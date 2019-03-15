Concern over council plans for key Maidenhead roundabout

Concerned residents have questioned the council’s plans for a roundabout at a busy Maidenhead gateway.

An investment from the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and the Royal Borough will see six roundabouts in Maidenhead improved as part of the regeneration programme in the town.

‘Location six’ involves an upgrade at the A4 Guards Club roundabout.

The central roundabout location is to be adjusted to increase two-lane flow capacity, the approach lane in Raymead Road is to be simplified and there will also be adjustment to the approach lane in Guards Club Road.

This includes an overhaul of the current ‘spur road’ into the town centre as well as a selection of resident parking spaces also in question.

Harry Bodenhofer, and fellow members of the Guards Club Road Association, have objected to the plans with concerns for parking and appearance.

“The proposal suggests a change of the entrance to Guards Club Road, which has the consequence of the loss of car parking spaces and the spur road toward the town centre,” Mr Bodenhofer said in a letter, which can be read in full on the Advertiser viewpoint page in the March 14 edition.

“Guards Club Road is a dead-end road – so mainly the residents of that road will be affected. Why didn’t the planners contact the residents to get their opinions heard?

“To finish off my review – the roundabout in question marks the eastern gateway into Maidenhead. Could we please have a more sympathetic approach to the design of the newly created roundabout, considering it is within the riverside conservation area - next to the grade I listed Maidenhead Bridge?”

There were also concerns that the plans would take away the ‘raised table’ traffic calming measure on Bath Road, with the road association said to have ‘led a long campaign’ for its installation.

However, the Royal Borough settled any confusion by saying it will ‘look to retain the informal crossing as part of the scheme.’

Cllr Phill Bicknell, lead member for highways, said in a full statement: “The indicative drawings shared at the recent exhibition were concept plans designed to give residents a flavour of the works being proposed to help reduce congestion.

“This scheme is likely to start in late 2020 and as we move into the design stages and develop more detailed plans we will seek further engagement from residents and other stakeholders to address issues raised by all users of the junctions including pedestrians and cyclists. We will also look to retain the informal crossing as part of the scheme.”