Pets corner: Rio at RSPCA East Berks

Rio was signed over when his owners’ change of circumstances meant they could not keep him. When he was handed over he had an injured paw which has healed nicely.

He is super friendly with a very sweet nature although not all that keen on being picked up.

Charley was signed over as he was showing signs of stress in his then home. He needs to be the only pet.

He is thought to be half Bengal and he certainly displays several Bengal traits, such as not getting on with other cats.

Charley is a chatty cat with bags of energy and lots of love to give. He has blocked tear ducts so is prone to watery eyes.

If you think you can provide a home for either of these handsome boys, contact East Berks RSPCA on 07852 481079 or go to www.rspca-eastberkshire. org.uk for an enquiry form.