Demolition gets underway following blaze at former Roma club

06:16PM, Thursday 14 March 2019
Demolition got underway today (Thursday) following the fire at the former nightclub building on Tuesday.
The Nicholsons car park and Broadway have now reopened but Queen Street remains closed so demolition can safely take place.
The fire, which began in the early hours of Tuesday morning, saw firefighters work tirelessly for more than 12 hours to tackle the blaze.
We are pleased to report that Broadway & the Broadway car park have now reopened. Queen Street remains closed to allow demolition works to continue safely. pic.twitter.com/cgrBKyfwxu— RBWM (@RBWM) 14 March 2019
