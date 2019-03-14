Gold Duke of Edinburgh 'shows commitment' of two scout explorers

Explorer scout Jake Humphries has been presented with his gold Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) award by Prince Edward.

Jake, 18, who studies maths at the University of Southampton received the award at St James’s Palace in February with fellow Cox Green explorer scout and friend Emily Boothroyd, 18, from Taplow.

Emily is studying for a diploma in child education and care at Langley college and will go to the University of Leicester in September to study equine management.

Jake’s mum, Judy Humphries, is group scout leader at Bray and Holyport scout group and thinks the DoE is ‘very, very worthwhile’. She said: “It shows commitment, it shows you can work as a team and that you can work in other situations.”

Jake and Emily spent about 18 months working towards their DoE, after which the pair started work on their Queen Scout Awards which builds on all they have achieved in their gold award.

They will receive the award at the St George’s Day parade in Windsor on Sunday, April 28.