'Scum' graffiti painted across Conservative club

An insult was painted across the wall of the Maidenhead Conservative Club this week.

The word ‘scum’ was written on the York Road building’s front, underneath a window, council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) tweeted on Monday morning.

Part of the word was painted over a stone which says it was laid by a Captain Oliver Young, who appears to have been president of the local Conservative association in February 1901.

“I’m sure whoever defaced this stone laid by Captain Oliver Young in 1901 and the @Conservatives club walls does less for their community than he did,” Cllr Dudley tweeted.

“At least the graffiti author spelt their name right.”

It has since been cleared.