Charity Noticeboard (March 7-13)

MAIDENHEAD: A Mother’s Day gift shop for children supported by the Brett Foundation needs donations. Craft Coop has teamed up with the homelessness and family support charity to allow the children they help the chance to give their mums gifts and make a card from March 23.

Donations of new or unused gifts and craft materials have been asked for. Gifts and materials can be dropped off at Craft Coop by March 21.

MAIDENHEAD: An International Women’s Day Conference will be held on Sunday, March 17.

Held in the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall from 2pm to 5.30pm, the event has been organised by the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Club of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement working to transform lives of women and girls. To book a place email maidenheadiwd2019 @gmail.com or phone 01753 868785. Tickets £5 adults; £2 students.

MAIDENHEAD: A neurological wellbeing charity is after new members and volunteers.

The Sequela Foundation supports those with illnesses like Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis during weekly sessions at North Maidenhead Cricket Club in Summerleaze Road.

Every Tuesday 10.30am to 2.30pm a seated exercise class takes place, followed by cooked lunches and therapy sessions.

Volunteers are required for catering duties. Those interested should call Anke Heley on 07863 661468 or email info@sequelafoundation.org.

MARLOW: The Rotary Club of Marlow is presenting a charity youth concert at All Saints Church. Featuring the orchestras and choir of the Chiltern Music Academy, the concert takes place at 7.30pm in All Saints Church, in the High Street, on Saturday, March 16, with all proceeds donated to Chiltern Music Academy and all charities supported by the Rotary Club.

Adult tickets £12; under 18s £6, which includes a free interval drink. Tickets can be bought on the door or via Rotarian Lance Slater on 01628 484323.

MAIDENHEAD: A pop-up shop in aid of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice will return.

Toys, games, puzzles and children’s books will be available to buy with money raised from its six week run. It will be in Queen’s Walk in the Nicholsons Centre from Friday, March 15 until Saturday, April 20 and open from 9.30am-4.30pm.

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk