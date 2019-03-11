Sheesh restaurant opens its doors in Maidenhead

A new Turkish restaurant opened its doors to the public with a grand opening on Friday, March 8.

Sheesh, in the High Street, welcomed hungry shoppers after ‘months of building work and setbacks’, to form what it claims is ‘Maidenhead’s next big thing.’

Head chef and master butcher ‘Al’ – Ali Cavus – and his team will bring a taste of Turkish cuisine to the town, having worked in restaurants in Essex and London.

Sheesh wrote on Facebook last week: “After months of building work, setbacks, hardships and hours of meticulous planning, we now have the pleasure of opening our doors to you all and bring to you undoubtedly Maidenheads best authentic Turkish Cuisine.

“Master Butcher and Grill Chef Al brings to you 10 years of experience from London’s and Essex’ best restaurants to Maidenhead. The trips to London for tantalising Turkish food is now over and now you can experience London’s best here at home in Maidenhead.

“We welcome you with open arms and as guests. Our commitment to you, quality fresh produce, fish and quality meat all sourced locally and by Chef Al himself. No stone will be left unturned and we await the honour of serving you and ensure that you’ll be proud of having @sheeshmaidenhead in your home town.

“From our front house, through to our friendly and knowledgeable waiters, we will ensure your experience will be an enjoyable and memorable one.”