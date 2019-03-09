Maidenhead Drama Festival set to return to Norden Farm

The next great playwright could emerge at an upcoming drama festival.

The Maidenhead Drama Festival is taking place at Norden Farm from Thursday, March 28 to Saturday, March 30.

The festival will see a variety of drama groups from the area perform one-act plays between 20 and 55 minutes in length.

It is one of many festivals that will be taking place across the UK at the same time.

The winners could go through to an English final and then a UK final.

Carol Hennessy, one of the event’s organisers, said: “There will be a whole range of different genres.

“You get comedy, drama, there’s a bit of everything, with original scripts and works by well-known authors and stuff that we have never seen before.

“You never know what it’s going to be, you don’t know until you get there.”

There will be added incentive for this year’s entrants to do well because the English final is also set to be hosted at Norden Farm in June. Each year the final is held at a different venue around the country.

Carol is hoping that some of the Maidenhead acts can go far in the competition after one managed to get into the English final last year.

At the festival, local actor and playwright Richard James will be giving awards to the winners on Saturday.

As an organiser, Carol has her work cut out in the lead up to the end of the month, but she believes that the hard work is worth it.

She said: “It’s always enjoyable working with the team and because of that I tend to get invited

to other festivals and get to see lots of different places.”