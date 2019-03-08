Business parking permit plan withdrawn

Controversial proposals to offer business permits on residential roads have been withdrawn by the Royal Borough.

An initial consultation about issuing business permits was sent out to properties on a number of roads in the Belmont area before Christmas.

Despite letters to residents stating that the move was ‘in

response to requests from residents’ a meeting held on January 31 reflected an opposing view.

Attendees discussed their concerns and the demand for parking place from organisations including the nearby Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) in Marlow Road.

Last month, the leader of the council, Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) tweeted that 150 spaces are available at the temporary car park at the former bowling alley site in St Cloud Way, with some spaces allocated to meet parking needs of the CWGC and the new Lantern development.

Cllr Dudley told the Advertiser on Tuesday: “What I have stopped is any idea that we will amend parking restriction times in any residential streets around that area so business can park there.”

Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont), who called the residents’ meeting in January, said that local firms were important for the local economy and he was pleased the CWGC now has places to park.

Richard Hemmings, a resident of College Road and a candidate for The Borough First in the Belmont ward in the May local elections, said he can not help but feel that the shift showed ‘the power of residents at election time’.

He said: “I and everybody else I’ve spoken to are really happy that the council has decided to re-think this proposal and decided to put this to bed.

“It was a very badly thought out proposal in the first place.

“In my opinion it has only been closed down because of the opposition to it presented by the residents. It just goes to show what you can do as residents if you stand together.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Borough said: “To help ensure that residents are able to park near to their homes and reduce levels of illegal or inconsiderate parking, the council is taking a number of actions including:

W Exploring alternative parking locations for business permit holders and not proceeding with proposals to offer business permits on College Road, Grassy Lane, Keble Road, The Crescent and Westmorland Road.

W Providing 20 season ticket spaces for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in the newly extended car park at the Magnet Leisure Centre (former Ten-Pin bowling alley site).

W Working with new office buildings to understand their parking needs and how these can be appropriately accommodated.”