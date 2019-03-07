Enter a team for Advertiser and Shanly anniversary football tournament

Teams are being sought for a five-a-side football tournament next month to celebrate the Advertiser and Shanly Group’s joint anniversaries.

Held at Maidenhead United’s York Road ground on Sunday, April 28 from 11am-4pm, 20 teams will battle it out for the ‘Anniversary Charity Cup’ to signify the paper’s 150th year and the developer’s 50th.

The cost to enter the tournament is £100 per team, with a minimum amount of £150 pledged to a nominated charity within the Royal Borough.

The side who wins will receive £7,000 for its charity, with the team who raises the most sponsorship awarded £3,000 for its chosen good cause.

Players must be 18 or over on matchday, with children’s activities including face painting and balloon art available for youngsters.

Six teams have already signed up for the tournament, resulting in a total of 14 places still available for the event.

Executive assistant at Baylis Media, publishers of The Maidenhead Advertiser, Louisa Mace said: “The tournament is a great opportunity for businesses to get together and celebrate two significant anniversaries for both the Advertiser and the Shanly Group.

“Not only does it raise funds for good causes, but it also promises to be a fantastic day with something on offer for everyone.

“Make sure you book your team early to support the charity of your choice.”

To enter your team, contact Louisa Mace at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk.