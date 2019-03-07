SITE INDEX

    • The Borough First elects leader

    The first annual general meeting of political party The Borough First (TBF) was held on Tuesday.

    The meeting at SportsAble in Braywick Road involved details of candidates standing in May’s local government elections and information on their policies.

    At the meeting, Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF, Boyn Hill) was elected leader, Cllr Charles Hollingsworth (TBF, Pinkneys Green) was elected nominating officer, and Richard Hemmings was elected treasurer.

    Cllr Stretton said: “I am delighted that our party members have had this opportunity to meet some of our candidates. They are already showing a degree of commitment to debate and collaborate which has been sadly lacking.”

    She is urging anyone interested in standing for election to get in touch.

