Maidenhead man charged in connection with traffic collision which injured two police officers

A 25-year-old man from Maidenhead has been charged in connection with a traffic collision in Norden Road.

Hayden Brown, of Suffolk Road, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, and one count of driving without insurance.

The charges are in connection with a road traffic collision which happened at about 5.30am on September 2, 2018 in Norden Road, Maidenhead.

Two police officers, PC Tom Dorman and PC Lam, were injured, as was a 19-year-old woman who was a member of the public.

Brown will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A 25-year-old man who was also arrested has been released without charge.