Regeneration plans go on display

A drop-in event at the Nicholsons Centre gave residents a chance to learn more about the town’s regeneration.

A series of upgrades are planned for Maidenhead through the future schemes, which have seen the Royal Borough work with developers including Shanly Homes and Hub to bring a new look to the town.

The drop-in – held in the former Next unit last week – saw the council and its partners join together to showcase plans, which will see a major overhaul of the town’s road network and improvements to a range of sites within Maidenhead.

One of these improvements – The Royal Borough Development Partnership – is a joint venture between the council and developer Countryside to redevelop four town centre locations: York Road, West Street, Saint-Cloud Way and Reform Road.

York Road will be developed first, with work starting as early as next week. It will see 229 new homes, 20,000 square foot of retail and cultural space, a 1,600 square metre public square, public and private gardens, as well as a walkway close to York Stream.

Countryside project director Malcolm Wood added: “The other three sites are subject to planning and vacant possession and we hope to complete the final homes in late 2025.”

Plans for the upcoming Braywick Leisure Centre were also on display. Work on the multi-million pound facility has already begun with a view to completion in mid-2020.

An overhaul of the town’s roads were also explored, which will see six road network locations upgraded.

An investment of £4.2million from the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) alongside £1.1million from the council will see six roundabouts in Maidenhead improved as part of the regeneration programme.

This will involve such measures as new traffic signals and additional lanes used at the following locations to ease traffic flow:

The A308 / Braywick Road / Windsor Road roundabout

Braywick Road / Stafferton Way roundabout

Castle Hill / A4 roundabout

Market Street / Magnet Leisure Centre roundabout

Bridge Road / Oldfield Road junction

The mini roundabout in Bridge Road / Raymead Road, next to the Thames Riviera Hotel.

The work will start in autumn 2019 and follows a route from the Braywick Road roundabout as you leave the M4, through to the A4 Bath Road before you exit the borough across Maidenhead Bridge. The first roundabout on this corridor for upgrading will be at Stafferton Way.

The plans come after the council began work on the town centre road network last week, at the Broadway and Frascati Way junction, with the aim of making Broadway a two-way system.

Improvements to the Queen Street junction and Maidenhead Station forecourt are also scheduled later in the year.