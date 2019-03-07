Principal speaks out after Desborough rated 'good' by Ofsted

10:30AM, Thursday 07 March 2019
The principal of a Maidenhead school has praised its latest ‘good’ Ofsted result but said it is ‘crazy’ that it was not rated higher.
Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, received a ‘good’ Ofsted rating during an inspection on Tuesday, February 12, with the report stating that students have ‘positive attitudes’ to learning, and show ‘respect and kindness’ to each other.
The Ofsted report, which is available to read in full on the school's website, states that the school's 'Desborough way' philosophy 'encourages pupils to develop a strong set of moral values', adding that pupils behave well in and out of classes and that bullying is rare.

Despite his disappointment at missing out on his ambition of an 'outstanding' rating, Mr Frazer was still full of praise for all those associated with the school.

He said: "I would like to thank those parents, more than 150, who took the time to go on Parentview and give their opinions of the school. The Ofsted inspectors acknowledged that the positive responses given by parents were unusually high."
