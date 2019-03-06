SITE INDEX

    • Police charge 64-year-old Maidenhead man with attempting to export ecstasy to Pakistan

    A 64-year-old man from Maidenhead has been charged with attempting to export ecstasy to Pakistan.

    Police charged Hassan Akhtar, of Cornwall Close, with one count of exporting class A drugs on February 28.

    The charge relates to an incident in December 2017, when a large quantity of class A drugs, namely ecstasy, had been attempted to be sent to Pakistan.

    Akhtar appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, and was remanded into custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, April 1.

