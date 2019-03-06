In pictures: Visit My Mosque event hailed 'a great day for everyone'

Maidenhead Mosque welcomed people taking part in a day promoting more awareness about Islam on Sunday.

Visit My Mosque is a nationwide open day which sees the Islamic places of worship encourage their communities to stop by and learn about the religion.

Maidenhead Mosque, in Holmanleaze, was among them again this year and about 200 people took part

Trustee Zia Mahiudin said: “It was really positive. (We had) young people, old people, families and children.

“It was such a great day for everyone. Time just flew by.”

A talk on the environment was one of the activities attendees could enjoy. They could also try their hand at calligraphy, writing their names in Arabic, and were able to view artefacts.

Representatives of other faiths were also present alongside Royal Borough councillors.

Zia believes the initiative, along with other events the mosque puts on throughout the year, strengthen its ‘long-standing’ relationship with the community, and was encouraged that it went even better than the previous Visit My Mosque day.

“I think it was really improved even on last year,” he said.

“A really good turnout.”

Visit maidenheadmosque.org for more.