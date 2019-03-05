Council cabinet approves new development design guide

A new document designed to keep up standards of new developments across the borough will go to public consultation.

The council cabinet backed going to residents with the Borough-wide Design Guide Supplementary Planning Document, which informs planning applicants on what the Royal Borough expects from developments.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), cabinet member for planning, said at the town hall meeting on Thursday, February 28: “This 124-page document covers all areas of design, starting from the very creation of a sense of place, which is so important to all our residents, right through to bins and bicycles.

“It also includes specific guidance on design and flood risk areas and building in rural and edge of settlement areas.

“It’s not just new builds, it’s extensions and it covers employment uses as well.”

The guide is a supplementary document which will sit alongside other council development policies, including the under-examination Borough Local Plan, if the latter is approved by its inspector.

Cllr Christine Bateson said: “I think it is something we have needed for a long time and now we have got it.”

When the discussion turned to the document’s impact on parking, council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said ‘there is a tendency to build garages which are extremely small now’ and are later converted into rooms when they are not used.

It was revealed by the council’s head of planning, Jenifer Jackson, that a parking supplementary document has been commissioned by her department and will also be unveiled after May.

Meanwhile, the cabinet green lit awarding its next bin collection contract to a ‘preferred bidder’, which will continue the weekly bin collections.