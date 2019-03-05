In pictures: Holi celebration at St Piran's School

The new season was welcomed with a traditional Hindu gathering on Sunday.

The Shivratri and Holi celebration was held at The Tippet Hall in St Piran’s School, in Gringer Hill, at the weekend, where the Hindu community brought a splash of colour and enjoyed live music and dance performances to see in spring.

Traditional vegetarian snacks were also on offer at the event, which was run by the Hindu Society of Maidenhead.

Holi dance performances were watched by a crowd of about 100 people, before announcements and a raffle wrapped up the day’s proceedings.

In India, the event traditionally involves people dressed in all white celebrating with colourful paint to mark the changing of the seasons.

Chairwoman of Hindu Society trustees Seema Sharma said: “It is a very fun event with lots of singing and dancing – representing the beginning of spring.

“Everybody had a great time, and the food was exceptionally good. It was all vegetarian, without onions and garlic, actual Indian curry made out of yogurt. Everyone loved it.

“It was a very successful event. We must have had about 100 people there which is a very good turn-out for us.”