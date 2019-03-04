SITE INDEX

    • Desborough Bowls Club applies for new licence

    Desborough Bowls Club has applied for a new premises licence following its relocation to Green Lane.

    The club had been based at York Road for 111 years.

    At its new purpose-built building, members can look forward to an eight-rink indoor and six-rink outdoor bowls facility, a clubhouse and an extended car park. It is hoped that the new premises, which is set to open in the last week of March or first week of April, will attract a number of new members.

    The new premises licence will cover the opening hours Monday to Saturday 9am-11.30pm and Sunday 9am-10.30pm. The application also includes the sale of alcohol from Monday to Saturday between 9am-11pm and Sunday 9am-10pm. The last day for representations is Thursday, March 21.

