Missing link in walking route to be cleared

A section of the Thames towpath that has been out of bounds will soon be made accessible.

In December, the Royal Borough purchased 110 acres of White Place Farm, in Sutton Road, which will become Battlemead Common.

The overgrown trees that have been a danger to walkers for five years will be cleared to create a path linking Widbrook Common with the Thames towpath.

Bob Dulson, Maidenhead Civic Society chairman, said: “It enables the civic society to complete a missing link in the Millennium Walk.”

The Millennium Walk is a 12.5km path from Hurley to Maidenhead Riverside.

Maidenhead Rotary Club organises the Maidenhead Boundary Walk, which takes place every October. It has medieval roots dating back to when parishes would reaffirm their boundaries by beating boundary marks with wands.

In the past, walkers have had to bypass the Thames towpath and go along Lower Cookham Road but this October it is hoped the four boundary stones in the Battlemead area will be reinstated.

Jim Howles, chairman of the community committee of Maidenhead Rotary Club, said: “When the footpaths are finished it will allow us to pick up where we were originally.”