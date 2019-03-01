SITE INDEX

    • 'Ring of steel' goes up at Maidenhead regeneration site

    Boards have gone up in some properties within the ‘triangle’ town centre site which is to be redeveloped into The Landing.

    Businesses including Italian restaurant Francesco’s now have their windows covered with boarding and will make way for construction of an office block and three residential blocks up to 16 storeys high, containing 344 homes.

    Council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) tweeted photos on Tuesday of the site and said: “The ring of steel goes up around the 3.5 acre @TheLanding_HUB (the developer) site in #Maidenhead.”

    He said demolition will begin ‘in a few weeks’ and that the ‘regeneration of Maidenhead becomes a reality after years of work’.

