Appeal to help Manor Green teenager become 'mobile again'

Life has not been same since 14-year-old Charleigh Hamblin had a stroke three months ago.

Confined to a wheelchair she only has slight use of her legs.

As a result the teenager, who has Down’s syndrome, has not been able to attend school in Manor Green School, Elizabeth Hawkes Way, Cox Green.

Now Josie Jacobs, a family friend, has set up a JustGiving site to raise £5,000 to enable Charleigh to become ‘mobile again’.

When Charleigh began having her stroke on Saturday, November 23, it was not clear to her mother Michelle Rooney, 41, what was wrong.

She said: “She went to get up off the sofa and couldn’t get up and flopped on the floor.”

Michelle thought she was ‘messing around’ because she was laughing but when she realised Charleigh could not move her left leg, she called an ambulance.

Charleigh was taken with her mother to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford from their home in High Wycombe. It was not until an MRI scan was done the next day, for which Charleigh had to be sedated, that they realised it was a spinal stroke.

By this time Charleigh had lost the use of both her legs, her bladder and bowel and had to have a catheter fitted. She also lost slight use of both arms.

Her health deteriorated further when, after a week and a half in hospital, she contracted meningitis and flu and spent a week in intensive care.

Michelle said: “It was horrendous, my world ended. I’m just so thankful that I still have her.”

Charleigh was in hospital for eight weeks in all, during which time Michelle stayed with her.

Because of this Michelle’s partner, Michael Burridge, 38, had to give up his job as a warehouse operative to take care of the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Willow Burridge and Michelle’s other children, Caelan Mcvey, 10, and Connor Rooney, 16, who has ADHA and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Michelle said that, now back at home, Charleigh has coped with everything she has gone through ‘really well’ but gets ‘annoyed she can’t go upstairs to her bedroom and has to sleep in the front room’.

The plan for the future is for Michael to return to work and to adapt their home, turning the living room into a bedroom, with a wet room, and building an extension that will become a new family living room.

Michelle said: “It would mean the world to us, just to be able to bath her instead of having to bed bath her, and give her some privacy.”

They also need to buy a wheelchair accessible vehicle so that Charleigh can go back to school. At present, Manor Green is sending her work to do at home.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpcharleighgetmobileagain