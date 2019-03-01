North Star pub to go under auction

A pub at the centre of a community campaign to save it will be sold through an auction.

The North Star, in Westborough Road, has a guide price of £300,000 plus, and is one of 134 lots to go under the hammer with Clive Emson Auctioneers.

The group has suggested the pub could remain ‘in its existing guise’ but also has ‘potential for full or partial redevelopment’.

The Advertiser was told on Tuesday that the Save the Star campaign to buy the pub after it was put on the market by the owner had failed.

“Our attempt to purchase the North Star was unsuccessful as the crowdfunder campaign failed to reach its target,” said Brian Blackmun, who has chaired the North Star Society Ltd.

“Also, unfortunately for us, there were numerous groups

attempting to save public houses throughout the country and the annual allowance for the grants on which we were also relying had already been allocated.”

But he added that he had been unaware of the auction.

“The North Star is still trading but the owners have continued to market the freehold,” he said.

“Although there have been rumours of various bids being made, the information about this is vague and unconfirmed.

“Our hope remains that the purchase will be made by someone who wants to keep the North Star going as a pub.

“Since the start of our campaign to save the Star, the Crooked Billet and the Crown have both closed permanently. It would be a great shame if the North Star had the same fate as it would leave Boyn Hill with only one pub.”

Rob Marchant, an auctioneer at Clive Emson, said: “The North Star has traded for many years as a traditional pub and is now being offered with vacant possession.

“The building is considered ideal for continued use in its

existing guise and has the benefit of owner/manager accommodation above and behind the main trading areas.

“Alternatively, it is considered that the site may have potential for full or partial redevelopment, subject to all the necessary consents being available.”

Pub owner Enterprise Inns did not respond to a request from the Advertiser at the time of going to print. The auction will take place at 11am on Friday, March 22 at the Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley, in Hampshire.