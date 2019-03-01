Calls for council to provide more for culture

The arts and heritage community has called for more support from political leaders in a letter written to council chiefs.

Maidenhead Arts Council is the representatives of 30 arts, culture and heritage groups in the town, and its chairman Alan Mellins has asked for more provisions and facilities to be provided by the Royal Borough.

In particular, he stresses how the Maidenhead ‘regeneration’ project contains little opportunity for amateur and semi-amateur arts and heritage groups, adding ‘a breath of vibrancy’ needs to be given to the town.

“It is all very well to regenerate but this has to incorporate a provision for the arts and entertainment,” he said.

“If you just build lots of buildings, that is not going to entice people to come and linger.

“There is a lack of facilities – this has been an issue for a long time. Norden Farm has got a very full programme, so it is not readily available for various amateur groups that are around.

“The amount that has been budgeted to do anything to the Desborough theatre will pay for a lick of paint.

“We need to breathe a vibrancy into the town. When you talk to people, it is always other areas that have got life.”

Royal Borough cabinet member for culture and communities Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick) has said the arts are ‘a huge focus’ for the Conservative-led government.

“We are really excited about the plans we have in the Maidenhead regeneration project for arts and culture,” she said.

“We are engaging with all these different partners actively all the time, as we can’t do it alone. We are not just building houses, we are building a community.”

Cllr Claire Stretton (TBF, Boyn Hill) said she is ‘concerned.’

“The problem with the regeneration is that all is being built is flats. It makes me very concerned about how the community groups are going to continue.

“Maidenhead needs a heart and it hasn’t got a heart. A town’s heart is its people. People are crying out for things to do.”

Cllr Stretton added that the Desborough Theatre in the Town Hall, Park Street, has fallen into a state of disrepair, with more funding needed to revive it.

Cllr Rayner urged that money towards the theatre will be funded out of the York Road development, taking place later this year as part of the town’s regeneration.

Chairman of Maidenhead Constituency Labour Party David Knowles-Leak said: “We have undercooked arts provision, we do not have enough of it.

“If you are going to increase the population in the centre of Maidenhead, you need to visually enhance it – if you do not do that then you miss a massive opportunity.”